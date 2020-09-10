Akshay Kumar suffered minor injuries while shooting with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild in Bandipur

The popular Discovery's adventure show Man Vs Wild, which featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and superstar Rajinikanth earlier this year, will have action superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming episode. The actor had filmed the episode earlier in January this year. He along with the show’s host Bear Grylls filmed at Bandipur in Mysore.

During the shooting, Akshay Kumar seemed to have suffered minor injuries during rope climbing. “I've climbed a lot of ladders during action scenes, but not this type, which requires you to place one foot ahead, one foot behind. I learnt something new," says the actor in the clip.

When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls pic.twitter.com/eWXibJBqOc

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2020

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through the wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls.”

Akshay Kumar, on the work front, has two releases this year – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. He is currently shooting Bellbottom in Glasgow.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s web series The End is a survival thriller set in the future?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results