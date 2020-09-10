Director Maqbool Khan on Khaali Peeli’s song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’- “We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially”

Just recently makers of Khaali Peeli released its first song titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' feat. lead stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. Composed by musical duo Vishal and Shekhar, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, choreographed by Bosco Caesar and crooned by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan, the dance number was shot within a span of three days. Post the song's release, the opinions were divided and a few social media users objected to the lyrics.

Finally, breaking his silence on the issue, Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan came forward and spoke about the actual reference of the word 'Goriya' in the song. He said, "First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologize to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term "goriya" has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner. Also, the comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect”

Further lyricist Kumaar added, “Goriya as a word has been used in many Hindi songs earlier. Our idea was to simply use a synonym to “girl”. There is no derogation intended – we revere the beauty of global celebrity Beyoncé and don’t mean to hurt any of her fans”

Well, it's quite evident that the makers simply used 'Goriya' keeping in mind the root meaning of the word, which in literature means a girl.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios. It's going to be the first-ever Bollywood film to have a simultaneous multi-format release. The same would include the newly launched 'Premium Video On Demand' (PVOD) service called Zee Plex. With the new offering, the viewers will be able to watch the film in the comfort of their homes.

