Deepika Padukone & AR Rahman to talk about their life choices on National Geographic series Mega Icons

Have you ever wondered why only a few in a million rise above the ordinary to become a Mega Icon? Were they driven by a unique perspective towards life or was it their choices that triggered a journey that was destined to draw fame from all over the world? While making decisions can be both mentally and physically daunting for us, there are some, who uncover the hidden power of looking at things with a unique perspective, making the right choices and go onto become the giants, we revere. Uncovering such truths about these personalities and building on the success of the maiden season, which featured the stories of Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam among others, National Geographic with its rich legacy of spectacular storytelling is back with the second season of Mega Icons. Premiering on September 20, 2020, ‘Mega Icons’ Season 2 will deep dive into the life journey of India’s biggest Icons like Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata, A. R Rahman, and Kalpana Chawla to decipher many milestone moments that defined their success.

Featuring globally acclaimed icons from various walks of life, season 2 of Mega Icons promises to be bigger and better. The series will bring viewers closer to these icons through exclusive and intimate interviews of them and their close ones. Using cinematic recreations, the unique format will decode whether it was their conditioning, experiences, and hard work, or their perspective to look at things differently that defined their path to success. The global icons featured in Mega Icons season 2 have been carefully selected keeping in mind some of the biggest obsessions of the country – Movies, Music, Science, and Entrepreneurship. The 4-part series is aimed to feed the curiosity of discerning viewers, who wonder what made these Icons into who they are today.

The second season of Mega Icons is all about the brand’s endeavour to marry exclusive access to some influential personalities with authentic and powerful storytelling. The series will feature India’s ‘Man of Steel’ – Ratan Tata, world-renowned actor and fashion icon – Deepika Padukone, an iconic Bollywood singer, composer, and music producer – A. R. Rahman and the first Indian woman who went beyond the skies – Kalpana Chawla (told by her parents).

Commenting on the launch of Mega Icons Season 2, Anuradha Aggarwal, Head – Infotainment and Kids, Star & Disney India, said, “With a scintillating and inspiring set of new icons, Mega Icons, season two, builds on the success of the first season. The show aims to satisfy the curiosity of discerning viewers who want to comprehend the role of life choices in defining one’s success. The series seeks to inspire and motivate the youth by diving deep into the lives of these successful personalities to find the answer to an elusive question – What made them who they are today?”

Talking about the series, Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons said, “I have always admired National Geographic’s authentic factual representation of everything involving nature, science, culture, and history and happy to be a part of the upcoming series that continues our joint relationship.”

Talking about the series, A. R. Rahman, said, "It's a pleasure to be part of Nat Geo's Mega Icons series along with Ratan Tata ji, Deepika Padukone and the life of the late Kalpana Chawla. I hope you find inspiration from our stories."

Talking about the series, Deepika Padukone, said, “National Geographic for me embodies credibility and iconicity. I feel incredibly humbled to be a part of the celebrated series, Mega Icons, which allows me to share a glimpse of my journey with people across the world”

Mega Icons Season 2 will premiere on National Geographic on September 20th, 2020, and will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

