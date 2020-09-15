Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her new look in latest selfie 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is very active on social media and often shares a sneak peek into her life in lockdown in the US. The actress is currently living in LA with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her new haircut.

Priyanka looked adorable as she pulled off the bangs. The actress clicked a selfie as she geared up to attend the Toronto International Film Festival via video call. The actress looked gorgeous with those red lipstick and minimal make up. "New hair, don't care," she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

New hair, don’t care.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 11, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Fans had first noticed Priyanka’s new look when she had shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen enjoying the IPL anthem a few days back.

View this post on Instagram

I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says…The Dream 11 IPL is back!!… and I'm going to catch it on @HotstarUSA. #HotstarUSA is gifting 5 lucky people annual subscriptions to enjoy #Dream11IPL. Just post a video of yourself singing a few lines from the anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas”, use #AayengeHumWapas & tag HotstarUSA. This contest is only open to participants in USA. T&C apply. Check the link in my bio for more. Visit the @hotstarusa page to watch the #AayengeHumWapas anthem film.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 6, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. PC will next be seen in Keanu Reeves' Hollywood action movie Matrix 4. She will also be seen in a Netflix Film, The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao.

