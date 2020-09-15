Preity Zinta shares experience of flying across the globe during a pandemic as she heads for IPL 2020

Preity Zinta who co-owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kings XI Punjab has landed in Dubai for the upcoming season. The actress who has been spending the lockdown in America along with her husband and other family members flew to Dubai recently.

Preity Zinta took to her social media handles to share what she felt and saw as she travelled across the globe. Zinta revealed that the airports were empty and how there were various tests and was happy to be on ground after a long journey. "Flying across the globe during a pandemic is strange. Almost no one at airports, various Covid tests and the constant use of sanitisers, masks and gloves . Happy to finally be on the ground but not too excited about the quarantine that will follow. Stay safe everyone #ting," she wrote.

— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 11, 2020

Preity Zinta also took to her Instagram stories to share a small video of an empty Dubai airport. She said that she had never seen the Dubai airport so empty and captioned the video, "Never seen the Dubai airport so empty.. Where is everyone? IPL 20".

The new season on IPL will kickstart in Dubai on September 19. The IPL is usually held in India every summer. However, owing to the pandemic the tournament was postponed. With number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in India, it was decided that the IPL would be held in Dubai.

