Anushka Sharma to not be a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, expects to resume work by May 2021

There has been constant buzz that Anushka Sharma has signed Adipurush starring Prabhas and we can now confirm that this information is completely untrue. Anushka has not been involved in the project at all and no details of this project has been discussed with her.
"Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her," informs a trade source.
