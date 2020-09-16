Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal shares his favourite picture with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 has undoubtedly become one of the most-talked about shows on the internet as the netizens can’t get enough of the new star cast of the show. Even though it has been only a few weeks since Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra were introduced as the leads, the fans have already fallen in love with them.

Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra, who have made their comeback on television with Naagin 5 are ecstatic to be a part of the supernatural show and have been appreciated highly for their role. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s fresh pairing along with Sharad Malhotra playing the antagonist for the first time has surely impressed the audience. Mohit recently took to his Instagram to share his favourite picture from the sets where the leads are all smiles as they pose for a picture.

Take a look at it.

My favourite picture from #Naagin5 Love u guys ❤️❤️❤️ @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 ???????????????? @colorstv @voot #jaimathur #bani #veer #us

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

