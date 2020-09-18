Padman and Kadakh to be screened at the 2nd edition of the Indus Valley International Film Festival 

The Second Season of South Asia's first Borderless Digital Film Festival, 'Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF)' will be held from 2nd to 10th October. The festival will include film screenings, workshops & masterclasses, interaction with celebrities, music concert, award ceremony etc. The registered participants of the festival gets access to all of them during the festival, i.e. 2nd to 10th October.
The most unique aspect of this film festival is, being “South Asia’s first Borderless Digital Film Festival”. The festival will open with an Opening Remark by eminent Indian Filmmaker R Balki, and Opening film will be PadMan. We are also premiering a film by Rajat Kapoor – Kadakh.
Harsh Narayan, Founder, Creative Director & Filmmaker says, "My idea behind this film festival is to focus on ‘Creativity for International Relations & Social Change’, fostering the idea of putting ‘Cinema as a form of Dialogue’; to investigate if cinema & exchange of creative ideas can help in building communication links in the sub-conscience minds of common people. I believe, at the darkest of times its propagation and practice of creative arts, which can bring solace in the lives of people. Art can help heal the wounds, connect people on emotional space, and help them mitigate all challenges in the pursuits of creating a peaceful, mutual-respectful and a humane society."
