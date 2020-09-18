The Real reason why makers of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb locked November 9 as the release date

Two days back, there was a wave of cheer among Akshay Kumar fans. The superstar announced that his much-awaited flick, Laxmmi Bomb, finally has a confirmed release date, that is, November 9. The makers promoted it as a Diwali release, although the film is scheduled to release nearly five days before the festival of lights. Many wondered why Laxmmi Bomb isn’t releasing on the day of Diwali, that is Saturday November 14, or a day before, on Friday November 13. After all, it is one of the 7 films which have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. During the announcement, it was hinted that all the films will be released on Fridays. Hence, the latest announcement of Laxmmi Bomb left a few fans bewildered.

A source however explains the reason behind this move. He says, “As we all know, 9 is the lucky number of Akshay Kumar. Earlier, the release date of the film was September 9 which was significant also because it was Akshay Kumar’s birthday. In the past, he has tried his best to bring his films and even its trailers on the 9th or on dates that add up to 9.”

The source adds, “Also, Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, would be out on November 13 on Amazon Prime. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who is also producing Bellbottom, for which Akshay is currently shooting, in Glasgow. Both had a discussion and felt it would be wise to have a gap between both the films. Keeping these two factors in mind, the date November 9 was locked for Laxmmi Bomb.”

The source, before signing off, informs that even the trailer might hit in October, on the 9th. “Nothing is final yet but the makers are looking at launching the trailer on October 9. This would give them a clear one-month window to promote the film, its songs and also indulge in promotional activities like interviews, press conferences etc.”

A trade official on condition of anonymity says, “It’s a wise move to bring Laxmmi Bomb a few days before Coolie No 1. Both the films will then get a chance to shine and get traction on social media. It’s alright for small films like Shakuntala Devi, Lootcase and Raat Akeli Hai to release digitally on the same day but doesn’t make sense if two biggies clash on online platforms. Also, Laxmmi Bomb is still a Diwali release as it’s releasing in the Diwali week.”

Along with Akshay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar. It is a remake of the popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana and just like the original, it is also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

