Selena Gomez to return as the lead in Hotel Transylvania 4, turns executive producer

Selena Gomez is on a roll. From starring in the music video 'Ice Cream' for BLACKPINK's album to producing multiple projects and launching her beauty line, she is utilizing this quarantine time for work. The songtress will now return as the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania 4. She has also turned the executive producer of the film.
According to Variety, "Gomez will serve as an executive producer in addition to voicing the co-lead on the project, Dracula’s thoroughly modern daughter Mavis. Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will direct the new film, which is due to hit the screen on Aug. 6, 2021. Series creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as a screenwriter and executive producer, along with Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone also serves as producer."
