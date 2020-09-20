7 Years of The Lunchbox: Nimrat Kaur recalls how she became ‘that girl in that Irrfan Khan movie’ overnight

The Lunchbox will always hold a special place in all our hearts for multiple reasons. Being yet another classic delivered by the late actor Irrfan Khan, The Lunchbox is a film that left us smiling. Nimrat Kaur, who was seen in advertisements before being signed as the lead actress in the film, posted a heartfelt message as The Lunchbox marks 7 years of its release. Recalling her memories of becoming an overnight star and feeling blessed to have done a film with Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur’s note is reason enough to watch the film again.

She wrote, “Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey…♥️♾ #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever”. Her post will surely make you miss Irrfan Khan even more. Take a look at it, right here.

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on Sep 19, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after succumbing to a colon infection at the age of 54.

