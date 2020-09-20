Sidharth Shukla looks like the epitome of cool in his all-black ensemble for the new promo of Bigg Boss 14

After walking with the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla is back with a bang as he shot for the promo of Bigg Boss 14. The actor-model has made quite the name for himself ever since he became a part of the industry and needless to say, has a massive fanbase for himself that go gaga over every social media post of his. He has recently also become the first television celebrity to cross one million posts on Instagram under the hashtag #SidharthShukla.

Looking as dapper as ever in the promo, Sidharth Shukla is seen dressed in an all-black attire where he spoke about being a part of the previous season. He is seen questioning who will be able to win this season with their wit, will and dedication for the winner’s title. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Sidharth Shukla has managed to make all his fans swoon in less than 30 seconds. Take a look at it.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 with Salman Khan as the host.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Makers shoot for a special chess-themed promo featuring Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Monalisa

