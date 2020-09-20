Sidharth Shukla looks like the epitome of cool in his all-black ensemble for the new promo of Bigg Boss 14

After walking with the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla is back with a bang as he shot for the promo of Bigg Boss 14. The actor-model has made quite the name for himself ever since he became a part of the industry and needless to say, has a massive fanbase for himself that go gaga over every social media post of his. He has recently also become the first television celebrity to cross one million posts on Instagram under the hashtag #SidharthShukla.
Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 with Salman Khan as the host.
