Taapsee Pannu stands in support of Anurag Kashyap after the sexual assault allegations, calls him the biggest feminist

Yesterday, actress Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had tried to sexually assault her and took to Twitter to seek help from the authorities. While the allegations were pretty severe and heinous, Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter to call them all baseless and asked her to not dragging other women’s names in it. Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Anurag Kashyap during Manmarziyaan, stood in support of the director and took to her Instagram to share a picture.

She wrote, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create 🙂 ????”. Both Anurag and Taapsee share a great bond off-screen and are usually seen talking on topics of relevance with similar views. Take a look at the picture that Taapsee uploaded.

Anurag Kashyap spoke in detail of how the allegations on him were completely baseless.

