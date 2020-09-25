NCB reveals that Deepika Padukone was admin of WhatsApp group discussing drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apparently revealed that Deepika Padukone was the admin of the WhatsApp group for the drug chat. The agency has issued a summon for the actress to appear before them for questioning on September 26.
According to the agency, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha were also part of the WhatsApp group.
Meanwhile, along with Deepika Padukone, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also appear before the NCB tomorrow for questioning.
