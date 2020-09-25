NCB reveals that Deepika Padukone was admin of WhatsApp group discussing drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apparently revealed that Deepika Padukone was the admin of the WhatsApp group for the drug chat. The agency has issued a summon for the actress to appear before them for questioning on September 26.

According to the agency, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha were also part of the WhatsApp group.

Earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB after her name surfaced during the drug probe in relation to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the questioning, Rakul confessed to talking to Rhea Chakrbaorty about drugs. The actress said that she did keep the drugs with her but did not consume it. She said that it was for Rhea. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma was also interrogated today.

Meanwhile, along with Deepika Padukone, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also appear before the NCB tomorrow for questioning.

