Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19 

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress participated in the farmer's protest on September 25. Farmers across the country were protesting against the recently passed controversial Farm Bills in the parliament. Himanshi, too, participated in the protest in Mumbai.

Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to inform all that she has tested positive and requested people who came in her contact to get tested. "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test test done before i fo for my shot today evening.. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandmeic so please take care(sic)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT

A day ago, Himanshi had shared a video expressing her views on the farmers' protest. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Sep 26, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana mesmerize in another music video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results