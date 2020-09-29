Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join hands for an upcoming musical initiative ‘Zaroorat’, song to be out soon

The citizens across the nation are overwhelmed with the challenges that have arisen from the economic slowdown. Addressing the need for hope, Republik of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records is set to present Zaroorat, a campaign for hope in the form of a song. The narrative of the upcoming song has been headlined by veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha, and actress, Sonakshi Sinha. The father-daughter duo has come together for the first time for a musical initiative.

The music video of 'Zaroorat' will feature personalities from diverse fields, namely, H.E Dr. Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, and Ani Choying Drolma. The forthcoming inspirational track has been penned by Shravan Pundirr and rendered by eminent artists such as Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind, and rappers Muhfaad and Violina. The song has been curated by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Republik Of Musik and Viral Motani, Founder, Beyond Music and it has been directed by the former.

Talking about 'Zaroorat', Shatrughan Sinha says, “In the writer's words, "Zaroorat mein zaroori ho jaate hain" is the need of the hour. This is sound advice for the current state and the conditions that we're living under. The song gives expression to the pain of the people and how it can be eased. I am positive that we will tide through these difficult times and I am happy to have offered my voice — (audio and visual) to such a perceptive and creative initiative.”

Sonakshi Sinha says, “Kudos to all the artists for executing the initiative of inspiring people to be resourceful and kind to each other. We are tackling big problems right now – economic slowdown, internal conflicts, and tension at our borders. Now more than ever, it has become pertinent to lend a helping hand or a kind word or even a smile.”

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Republik Of Musik, and Viral Motani, Founder, Beyond Music jointly express, "A big thanks to the father and daughter duo and the team of fabulous artists who powered this initiative with their selfless gesture and respective talent. The message of Zaroorat is to caption the answer to the suffering around us. The only way out is to anticipate the needs of others and have each others' backs. We thank our partners Anurag Chauhan, a social activist from Dehradun and Pakkhi Hegde, Manoj Lakhiani for believing in this cause.” The Video of Zaroorat is directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta

'Zaroorat' will be available on all streaming platforms on the 1st of October, 2020.

