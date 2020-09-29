Manoj Bajpayee feels that news channels are not highlighting the plight of migrants

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the music video titled ‘Bambai Mai Ka Ba’. The actor wanted to channel the nostalgia and pride of migrants. The Bhojpuri rap highlights the plight of people who leave their native places and move to big cities in search of employment.

Talking to a news agency, Manoj Bajpayee said that it is sad that the migrant issues are not highlighted by the news channels. The actor said that he wanted the rap to reflect the pride he has for his birthplace. The Aligarh actor feels that rap is a great way to protest and express your anger. He said that he improvised a lot while performing. He also wanted to show that while there is anger, he also prides in the village he comes from.

The song was written by Dr Sagar and directed by Anubhav Sinha. Manoj Bajpayee rapped in his first language Bhojpuri while talking about issues that bother him.

