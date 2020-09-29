The Kapil Sharma Show: Star cast of India’s first family drama Hum Log to grace the show 

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to extend a very warm welcome to the cast of India’s first family drama – Hum Log. The show that released in the year 1984 and garnered all the love from the audience, will be seen interacting and having a good time with the members of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Hum Log, aired between 1984-85, revolved around a lower-middle-class family and the struggles they face in their day to day lives.
