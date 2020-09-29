The Kapil Sharma Show: Star cast of India’s first family drama Hum Log to grace the show 

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to extend a very warm welcome to the cast of India’s first family drama – Hum Log. The show that released in the year 1984 and garnered all the love from the audience, will be seen interacting and having a good time with the members of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Rajesh Puri, and Divya Sethi will come together on screen after many years and share some unknown facts and incidents from the beautiful days of the shoot and their life journey since then. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with Hum Log.

Hum Log, aired between 1984-85, revolved around a lower-middle-class family and the struggles they face in their day to day lives.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma joins animated series The Honey Bunny Show

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results