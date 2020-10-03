“We set out on the path amid chaos and won over it all”, shares Jackky Bhagnani on completing Bell Bottom shoot

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi starrer Bell Bottom has successfully become the only film to begin and wrap up the shoot during the lockdown. The actors have maintained all the possible precautions with the help of the crew and the makers to ensure everyone’s safety. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the young producer Jackky Baghnani opened up about being the only film to have completed the shoot without any hindrance even during the lockdown.

Bell Bottom became the first film to have begun and completed the shoot in the UK amid the pandemic under the leadership of Jackky Bhagnani. He shares, “I believe, it would be right to say that we set out on the path amid chaos and won over it all with our determination, supporting each other and more so, with love and care. It was only possible because the whole team was able to follow the new normal and each department and every individual, was assured of the measures taken when we began this journey. This process makes Bell Bottom even more special to all of us.”

