“We set out on the path amid chaos and won over it all”, shares Jackky Bhagnani on completing Bell Bottom shoot

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi starrer Bell Bottom has successfully become the only film to begin and wrap up the shoot during the lockdown. The actors have maintained all the possible precautions with the help of the crew and the makers to ensure everyone’s safety. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the young producer Jackky Baghnani opened up about being the only film to have completed the shoot without any hindrance even during the lockdown.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares happy picture of Bell Bottom team as they wrap up Scotland schedule
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply