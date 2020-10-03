Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu invite people to join the premiere of Laxmmi Bomb and more

With the lockdown still not allowing people to move freely, the entertainment industry has been trying its best to keep at it. Multiple films have resorted to OTT releases instead of waiting for the theatres to open up and function like before again. Making heads turn with the teaser, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is surely the one to watch out for since he will be seen playing the role of transgender for the first time.

In a fun video made along with Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, Akshay Kumar has invited his fans for the most awaited premiere of the film, Laxmmi Bomb slated to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The fun video is surely going to bring a smile on your face, take a look at it.

Kiara Advani will be seen portraying the lead role in Laxmmi Bomb marking her first on-screen collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

