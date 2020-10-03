Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor remember grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor on her second death anniversary

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1 two years ago. Needless to say, her family dearly misses her and her granddaughters, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to their social media to remember her on this day.

All three of them are known to share pictures of important events and days on their social media and this time was no different. Sharing pictures of their beloved grandmother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed how much they miss Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Take a look at their stories.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her 40th birthday with a Wonder Woman themed cake, Karisma shares the picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results