Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes’ goofy pictures from Goa will increase your anticipation for their music video

Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes are all set for their first on-screen collaboration with a music video. The news was confirmed by Erica Fernandes and the duo flew down to Goa for a two-days-long shooting schedule. Apart from the shoot, they also ensured to make the most of this getaway.

Sharing pictures on their Instagram, Harshad and Erica Fernandes are seen being their goofy selves in the pictures. From being caught off-guard in one of the images to another one with Erica grinning and Harshad with his boyish wink, the fans are surely enjoying these pictures.

Take a look at them.

♉️ #goa #goadiaries #shoot

Who? Why? What? Where? When???? SOON (hopefully) P.s- that was a wink

The details regarding the music video have not been revealed yet.

