“Happy Birthday Bapu!”, shares Sanjay Dutt on Gandhi Jayanti with a video from Lage Raho Munna Bhai

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sanjay Dutt takes us on a trip down memory lane to talk about what is probably one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. It’s none other than Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan and immediately won the hearts of everyone with its slice of life content.

Sanjay Dutt even shared a video from the film to mark Gandhi Ji’s birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bapu! #GandhiJayanti” The actor has given some memorable performances over the years be it funny or grey, Sanjay Dutt has nailed each project that he has taken up and will be seen in a series of films in the future.

