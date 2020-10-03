Tiger Shroff launches a line of ‘Unbelievable’ face masks

Tiger Shroff’s single debut ‘Unbelievable’ has been winning hearts all across. Leaving his fans pleasantly surprised with his vocals, Tiger recently dropped the dance video of the same and the moves have got us all grooving. Keeping the current scenario in mind and sensing the growing craze for the song, Tiger has just launched their own line of face masks called ‘Unbelievable face masks’, ensuring and keeping safety at the forefront.

Sharing a picture with the same, Tiger took to his social media and wrote, "Thank you for all your love, I'm proud to share that our official #Unblievable masks are now live, visit www.eumeworld.com now to grab yours, or find the link in my story swipe-up! Stay safe, stay inspired because #YouAreUnbelievable #EUMEMasks @eumeworld @gauravxwadhwa @bgbngmusic"

Thank you for all your love, I'm proud to share that our official #Unbelievable masks are now live, visit www.eumeworld.com now to grab yours, or find the link in my story swipe-up! Stay safe, stay inspired because #YouAreUnbelievable

