Salman Khan resumes shooting of Radhe after six months, gives a glimpse of action sequence

Actor Salman Khan is back to work. After being stationed at his Panvel farmhouse throughout the lockdown, the actor has resumed the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai after six and a half months.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, Salman Khan shared the first glimpse of him. Not showing his face to the camera, he is seen wearing a leather jacket and it seems like he is shooting an action sequence. The actor captioned the photo, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe."
View this post on Instagram
Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe
A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 4, 2020 at 4:47am PDT
A day ago, Disha Patani also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories confirming she had returned to the set.
According to earlier reports, the 15-day schedule will be filmed in Karjat. This will be followed by a final schedule at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. The patchwork of the film remains, along with some crucial scenes and a dance sequence with Disha Patani.
Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan to resume Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot on October 2 in Karjat
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply