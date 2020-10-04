Salman Khan resumes shooting of Radhe after six months, gives a glimpse of action sequence

Actor Salman Khan is back to work. After being stationed at his Panvel farmhouse throughout the lockdown, the actor has resumed the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai after six and a half months.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, Salman Khan shared the first glimpse of him. Not showing his face to the camera, he is seen wearing a leather jacket and it seems like he is shooting an action sequence. The actor captioned the photo, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe."

A day ago, Disha Patani also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories confirming she had returned to the set.

According to earlier reports, the 15-day schedule will be filmed in Karjat. This will be followed by a final schedule at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. The patchwork of the film remains, along with some crucial scenes and a dance sequence with Disha Patani.

The team will be following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also will ensure extra precautions for the safety of the cast and crew. To avoid day-to-day travel, the crew will be stationed at a hotel near to ND Studios. During their stay, they won’t be meeting anyone from outside the crew. Their COVID-19 tests have already been done and no crew member has tested positive. The second round of tests will be done for the cast and the team working closely with the team. The team has been briefed about the protocols and there’s a video to brief the team in case of confusion. A dedicated team of doctors will be on set including Salman Khan’s personal team to ensure the hygiene and discipline are maintained on the set.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

