MONSTA X rapper Joohoney unveils the tracklist of his upcoming mixtape ‘PSYCHE’

Monbebe, gear up! MONSTA X member Joohoney is dropping new music. The rapper made an announcement recently that he is releasing his mixtape. Titled 'PSYCHE', the mixtape arrives on October 9, 2020.
In addition to that, on October 3, the rapper released the tracklist of the mixtape that will include seven tracks composed and penned by him. It will have featuring artists including former 4TEN member TEM, KEEMBO, and former SPICA member Boa Kim.
Monsta X made their comeback in May 2020 with their mini-album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'.
