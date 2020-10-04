Aftab Shivdasani reunites with his family in London after recovering from COVID-19, reveals the name of his baby girl

Aftab Shivdasani, who had tested positive for COVID-19, made an announcement on September 11 that he is under quarantine. The actor recently tested negative and has recovered. After several weeks, he reunited with his wife and new-born baby girl.

In a post on Sunday, the actor revealed he is back in London with his wife and daughter. The actor also announced the name of his baby girl – Nevaeh Kaur Shivdasani. "Reunited with my bliss. Nin & Nevaeh. #grateful."

View this post on Instagram

Reunited with my bliss. Nin & Nevaeh. ❤️✨???????????????? #grateful

A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

On September 29, Aftab wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes."

"Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% of cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it," he added while talking about the illness and urged everyone to not panic.

ALSO READ: Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results