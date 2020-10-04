Aftab Shivdasani reunites with his family in London after recovering from COVID-19, reveals the name of his baby girl

Aftab Shivdasani, who had tested positive for COVID-19, made an announcement on September 11 that he is under quarantine. The actor recently tested negative and has recovered. After several weeks, he reunited with his wife and new-born baby girl.
In a post on Sunday, the actor revealed he is back in London with his wife and daughter. The actor also announced the name of his baby girl – Nevaeh Kaur Shivdasani. "Reunited with my bliss. Nin & Nevaeh. #grateful."
Reunited with my bliss. Nin & Nevaeh. ❤️✨???????????????? #grateful
On September 29, Aftab wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes."
