Meet Hiral Bhatia, the ever-evolving celebrity hairstylist who creates looks for Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor & more

“I work with different celebrities so with each one there is a separate work process,” says celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, who has been creating fun and evolving hairstyles for the biggest celebrities in the country. She works extensively with Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, even Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more.

In an industry that focuses on different kinds of styles, new trends, and more, Hiral Bhatia likes to take inspiration from everywhere. Recalling Sonam Kapoor’s space buns, top knots, buns at the Cannes or Kiara Advani’s beach waves or slick hair, or Janhvi Kapoor’s soft curls, she often likes to experiment with new hairstyles and it's the process that keeps her excited.

“Some like visual references, some just let you do what you want to do,” Hiral tellsexclusively. “Some love to experiment and some like to play it safe. But, many are open to trying new things once in a while. For events and editorials, they’re more open to trying out new and exciting stuff. And that’s when we can also go all out and create out of the box styles. However, movies and ad films are a different ball game. We create styles with the director’s brief in mind, as we’re creating characters then. But that’s also a fun process in its own way. A lot of the time we do things very impulsively, very last minute. All in all, it’s all a very fun and exciting process.”

When it comes to creating looks for bigger and more prestigious promotions or red carpet events, Hiral Bhatia keeps her references ready. “So I am a big reference queen (laughs),” she says. “Not just hair, for everything, I’ll have many many picture ideas. I always keep my eyes open for good, different, and creative hairstyles. I have different boards on Pinterest, even different folders on my phone filled with hair references. Sometimes if something really inspires, I message the actors that in the next photoshoot or event I want to create this hairstyle for you, by sending them those pictures. Sometimes they send me.”

“On the day of an event, firstly I like to have a chat with the stylist, as they’re the ones who curate a look. So it’s super important to be on the same page as the stylist and the makeup artist. We all exchange references that are close to what we’re trying to achieve and we all are open to suggestions from each other. Then, we show it to the artist because of course he or she has to wear it and they must be comfortable wearing it. It’s because only if they look and feel good, does our work look good,” she adds.

It all started in college for Hiral Bhatia who was studying Botany but had a creative streak in her. “I was in my last year of college studying botany. I was a total science geek. I also had a creative side; I would spend hours sketching and painting. My mother had a small salon when I was in college and I’d always find myself spending so much time there scrolling through all the hair magazines. And try to decode hairstyles and do them on my friends. I was thinking of studying further but my mom, who saw this creative streak in me, wanted me to nurture it and do something creative. So she took me to BBlunt to see how they work and function. I fell in love with that place the minute I entered. I enrolled myself and have been in love with hairdressing since then. It’s been 11 years now.”

“After completing my hairdressing course at BBlunt, I worked with them for 8 years. My only focus was to master the craft and not be afraid of making mistakes. Rest everything will come in at a good time. I worked with BBlunt as a style director and a salon manager. I was also a part of their shoot crew team and an educator. It’s been 2 years now since I am freelancing and have had opportunities to work with some of the leading names in the industry. I have worked on movies, ad films, editorials, fashion shows. And now, I’m affiliated with brands like Livon, Pantene, Matrix, and Dyson. I like to take each day as it comes and make it count,” she adds.

When it comes to hairstyling, Hiral emphasizes that it is equally important to create a look just like an outfit and makeup. “Hair is an important part of a person’s physical appearance. And a good haircut, hair color, hairstyle brings a smile on a person’s face. It makes them feel good and to an extent more confident about themselves,” she says.

It’s an amazing feeling to make someone feel good about them in a small way. Secondly, of course, we get to create amazing stuff. Always on our toes creatively, producing ideas and In addition to it, we get to travel a lot too. It is even more exciting to be a hairstylist for Bollywood as in India a lot of people get inspired by celebrities. So the looks we create, a lot of times become an inspiration for people.”

When asked what kind of moment we are having in terms of hairstyling currently, she says, “At the moment, in monsoon, humidity being at its peak, this is the best time to work with your natural texture. Nice textured haircuts, bangs, cool hairstyles that don’t involve a lot of heat styling but, also allowing being more and more creative. I have also been making a lot of tutorial videos demonstrating easy and fun hairstyles to create on your natural texture.”

Stuck at him during a pandemic, after almost six months, the shooting of films, TV, and ad campaigns have resumed. Hiral Bhatia, who recently returned to the set, says, “Well, I sort of did get back on set recently. I did my first shoot after almost 5 months and couldn’t sleep the night before, out of excitement like a child before her school reopens after the summer holidays. And I was looking forward to everything – setting my work station, referencing, creating great hairstyles, being on my feet, and just hustling. It was a great feeling!”

