Vijay Deverakonda shares a picture from his ‘happy escape’- Europe

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media on Sunday to share a happy picture of himself sitting in a restaurant.

Vijay shared a sunlit picture of himself smiling wide and enjoying his coffee. Sharing the picture he revealed that he is in Europe which he calls his ‘happy escape’. "Europe – my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven (sic),” he captioned the picture. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a casual linen shirt while flaunting his long hair and beard.

According to reports, the actor headed to Europe a week ago for a personal trip. The actor had spent all his time in lockdown with his family in Hyderabad. The actor also spent a lot of time working out to maintain his fitness for his upcoming film.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Fighter before the lockdown with Ananya Panday as his co-star.

