Vijay Deverakonda shares a picture from his ‘happy escape’- Europe

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media on Sunday to share a happy picture of himself sitting in a restaurant.
Vijay shared a sunlit picture of himself smiling wide and enjoying his coffee. Sharing the picture he revealed that he is in Europe which he calls his ‘happy escape’. "Europe – my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven (sic),” he captioned the picture. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a casual linen shirt while flaunting his long hair and beard.
View this post on Instagram
Europe – my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven ❤️
A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Oct 4, 2020 at 6:59am PDT
On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Fighter before the lockdown with Ananya Panday as his co-star.
ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut to resume shooting
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply