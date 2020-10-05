Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami tests positive for COVID-19, the former tests negative along with his son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani has recently returned from his trip to Goa where he suffered a ligament tear. The actor was also seen in a music video with Reem Shaikh of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Needless to say, he has had a pretty packed schedule since the leniencies were provided during the lockdown. However, it was recently reported that Neha Swami, his wife, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine along with him and their son Ayaan.

He took to his Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so. Keep us in yours prayers.” Neha is asymptomatic for now as per her Instagram story.

Arjun, on the other hand has posted a video of undergoing the swab test himself and wrote, “Sucks !!! Good news -The rapid tests of ayaan me and my two helps are all negative.. will test again in 2 or 3 days . Thank you for all your wishes . Neha is fine .. keep us in your prayers . ????????????????”

Take a look at the video.

Get well soon, Neha Swami.

