Sidharth Shukla tries the ‘shoe challenge’ in Bigg Boss 14’s house and it’s one of the best ones so far

Sidharth Shukla is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house for the next 14 days where he will be testing the contestants on various departments. Keeping an eye out as to how much the contestants can take from the seniors that include him along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla is surely having a lot of fun. The actor has been seen in various music videos after winning Bigg Boss 13 and now, to he is excited to be back in the house.

His team that is currently handling his social media while the actor is inside, has been sharing multiple videos of him. They recently posted a video of him taking the famous ‘shoe challenge’ that went viral and it is going to leave you with your jaws dropped. From being dressed in a pair of casual co-ords to changing into a dapper suit, Sidharth Shukla is out to win more hearts.

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

We love the way Sidharth does everything so seamlessly! Try out the shoe challenge his way ???? . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #ShoeTransition #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #Sidhearts #RealSid #KingOfHeartsSid

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:58am PDT

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla redefines class with his all-black suit for Bigg Boss 14

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results