Kanika Mann uses her lockdown cooking skills while shooting for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has been a favourite amongst TV viewers with its unique and never-seen-before concept revolving around the country’s youngest Saas, younger than the bahus of the household she marries into! Having intrigued and entertained the viewers with the interesting story around Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat’s (Nishant Singh Malkani) love life, the show recently witnessed a 20-year leap in the upcoming episodes after the tragic death of Akshat and Guddan as they attempted to save their only daughter. While television actor Savi Thakur is the new male lead of the show, essaying the character of Agastya Birla, Kanika Mann who flawlessly brought alive the character of Guddan on-screen, will now also be seen playing the role of her own daughter, Choti Guddan post the leap.
With the show’s plot taking a 360-degree turn post the leap, Chotti Guddan is now seen in a cute and goofy element managing, not just a restaurant of her own, but also the situational ups and downs that often arise in her life. Chhoti Guddan draws this knack of cooking from her father and hence the actor behind it is often seen shooting for various scenes at a restaurant located in Mumbai. For a particular scene where Choti Guddan had to be captured whisking and sautéing food, Kanika decided to actually cook one of her favourite dishes on set with minor assistance from the chefs present at the restaurant. Not only did they enjoy her special preparation, but a couple of crew members too relished the dish prepared by Kanika.
Talking further about her character, Kanika said, “The leap in the show is about to turn the lives of everyone upside down. Chhoti Guddan shares quite some similar interests with her father in the show and one such thing is cooking. She currently manages a restaurant of her own while also dealing with all the twists and turns that are coming in her life in a manner very different from the way Guddan looked at life. The show is at an intriguing point and is sure to be loved by the audience.”
Also Read: “Never thought I would ever pursue acting as a career in life”, says Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star Savi Thakur
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply