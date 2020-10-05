Disha Patani oozes hotness in a yellow monokini

October 5, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and has an enviable body. The actress sure flaunts her bikini body once a while on Instagram. On Monday, Disha shared yet another picture in which she can be seen wearing a yellow monokini.

Disha Patani oozes hotness in a yellow monokini

In the picture, Disha is posing while looking away from the camera. Looking at the picture, one may think that the stress is set out on a vacation, but is actually in Aamby Valley shooting for her upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 5, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

Over the weekend, Disha Patani and Salman Khan rescued the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Aamby Valley near Lonavala. It was earlier reported that a song sequence between the lead pair is left to shoot along with action sequences. On October 3, Disha teased that she was about to kickstart the song shoot.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani resumes shoot; says ‘Finally we’re back!’ 

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *