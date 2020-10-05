Disha Patani oozes hotness in a yellow monokini

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and has an enviable body. The actress sure flaunts her bikini body once a while on Instagram. On Monday, Disha shared yet another picture in which she can be seen wearing a yellow monokini.

In the picture, Disha is posing while looking away from the camera. Looking at the picture, one may think that the stress is set out on a vacation, but is actually in Aamby Valley shooting for her upcoming film.

Over the weekend, Disha Patani and Salman Khan rescued the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Aamby Valley near Lonavala. It was earlier reported that a song sequence between the lead pair is left to shoot along with action sequences. On October 3, Disha teased that she was about to kickstart the song shoot.

