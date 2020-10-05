Sofia Vergara named as highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million; Angelina Jolie & Gal Gadot take second and third spot 

Like every year, Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been named as the highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie comes in at second place with $35 million earnings followed by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who raked in $31 million.
Here's the full list of top-ten highest actresses:
1. Sofia Vergara: $43 million
2. Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million
3. Gal Gadot: $31.5 million
4. Melissa McCarthy: $25 million
5. Meryl Streep: $24 million
6. Emily Blunt: $22.5 million
7. Nicole Kidman: $22 million
8. Ellen Pompeo: $19 million
9. Elisabeth Moss: $16 million
10. Viola Davis: $15.5 million
ALSO READ: Gal Gadot wears a mask in a new photo from Wonder Woman 1984 set
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply