Sofia Vergara named as highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million; Angelina Jolie & Gal Gadot take second and third spot 

Like every year, Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been named as the highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie comes in at second place with $35 million earnings followed by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who raked in $31 million.

Here's the full list of top-ten highest actresses:

1. Sofia Vergara: $43 million

2. Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million

3. Gal Gadot: $31.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy: $25 million

5. Meryl Streep: $24 million

6. Emily Blunt: $22.5 million

7. Nicole Kidman: $22 million

8. Ellen Pompeo: $19 million

9. Elisabeth Moss: $16 million

10. Viola Davis: $15.5 million

The new rankings show that Television actresses have been at the top of their game with shows like Modern Family, Greys Anatomy, Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, How To Get Away With Murder.

