Salman Khan and Disha Patani shoot a song for Radhe in Aamby Valley

This past weekend, Salman Khan and Disha Patani returned to the sets of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. After six months, the on-screen pair resumed work in Aamby Valley near Lonavala.
It was earlier reported that a song sequence between the lead pair is left to shoot along with action sequences. On October 3, Disha teased that she was about to kickstart the song shoot. As per a daily, after Salman filmed some action-packed sequences at ND Studios, the pair began shooting the song. It will be filmed with wide angles of the hills and the mountains since the place isn't widely populated.
It will be a two-day shoot after which Salman Khan will return to ND Studios to complete the 15-day schedule.
Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.
