Amitabh Bachchan works for over 15 hours a day; says cannot achieve anything without hard work  

Even as Amitabh Bachchan is about to turn 78 on October 11, the superstar proves that he is one of the most energetic and hard working actors even today. A day before he celebrates his birthday, the actor shared a picture of himself at a dubbing studio and said that you cannot achieve anything without hard work.

In his latest post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the number of hours he has been putting in work. Apart from movies, the actor is also hosting the TV show Kaun Banega Croroepati. He shoots for KBC from 9 am to 9pm and then goes to the dubbing studio where he stays even post midnight. Sharing his picture at work, he wrote, "… at work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. and after that here at recording ..बिना महनत किए जीवन में कुछ मिलता नहीं । बाबूजी कहते थे , “ जब तक जीवन है तब तक संघर्ष है "

Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19 in August and got back to work in September. The actor has several interesting projects lined up including Brahmastra, Jhund and Prabhas' upcoming untitled pan-India film.

