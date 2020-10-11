Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as TRESemme India brand ambassador?

In 2016, after the success of the film Dishoom, actress Jacqueline Fernandez was roped in as the brand ambassador of the popular hair care brand TRESemme India. However, one now hears that actress Alia Bhatt has replaced Fernandez to become the new face of the brand.

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood with a string of hits to her name. The actress also has several brands in her kitty. She is the face of brands like Maanyavar Mohey, Lays, Fuji Instax, Frankfinn airlines, Caprese, Make My Trip, and Cornetto among others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. If not for the pandemic, the film would have been running in the theatres right now. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie will see the actress in a completely new avatar. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film that was supposed to release in December has also been postponed. Bhatt has also been signed for Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

