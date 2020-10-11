Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her next with Ayushmann Khurrana

Vaani Kapoor is heading to Chandigarh to start shooting her next in which she has been paired opposite the poster boy of content cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana. The gorgeous girl will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has delivered some classics like Kai Po Che, Rock On!! and Kedarnath.

It has been learnt that the film is set to start its shooting schedule in Chandigarh sometime soon and Vaani has left for the city so that she can follow all the quarantine processes for her to begin right on time. This is the first time that Vaani has been paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and their jodi is definitely one of the freshest on-screen pairings of Bollywood to hit the screens in 2021.

Vaani has just wrapped Bellbottom in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and she dives straight into this untitled Ayushmann Khurrana starrer that is set to be a progressive love story. Vaani, it seems, has been prepping intensely for the film and she is thrilled to collaborate with Abhishek Kapoor, a director she has been wanting to work with.

While speaking about the film, Vaani had said, “It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story."

