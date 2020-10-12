Bollywood producers and film associations file a civil suit against the ‘irresponsible’, ‘derogatory’ and ‘defamatory’ reporting by certain media houses

Today, a civil suit has been filed before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty-four leading Bollywood producers praying the Hon’ble Court direct Republic TV, Mr. Arnab Goswami and Mr. Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Mr. Rahul Shivshankar and Ms. Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole and members of Bollywood, and to restrain them from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with Bollywood. The Plaintiffs are also praying that the Defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.
This comes in the wake of these channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.
Almost all the well known names in Bollywood are represented through the Plaintiffs, including:
The Producers Guild of India
The Cine & TV Artiste Association
The Film and TV Producers Council
Screenwriters Association
Aamir Khan Productions
Ad-Labs Films
Ajay Devgn Fflims
Andolan Films
Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
Arbaaz Khan Productions
Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
BSK Network and Entertainment
Cape of Good Films
Clean Slate Filmz
Dharma Productions
Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Excel Entertainment
Filmkraft Productions
Hope Production
Kabir Khan Films
Luv Films
Macguffin Pictures
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
One India Stories
R.S. Entertainment
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
Red Chillies Entertainment
Reliance Big Entertainment
Reel Life Productions
Rohit Shetty Pictures
Roy Kapur Productions
Salman Khan Ventures
Sohail Khan Productions
Sikhya Entertianment
Tiger Baby Digital
Vinod Chopra Films
Vishal Bhardwaj Film
YashRaj Films
It is interesting that this is not the first time that legal action has been initiated against the Defendants. On several previous occasions some of the Defendants have been penalized and reprimanded and have had orders passed against them by Courts and authorities for irresponsible reportage and defamatory content and have been found guilty of broadcasting unsubstantiated and incorrect news. For example, even after the case involving the unfortunate death of actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput (which appears to have triggered the diatribe against Bollywood) was transferred to the CBI, these Defendants indulged in what could be aptly described as a frenzy suggesting that the CBI would start making arrests. That has still not happened.
Some of the Defendants are also openly flouting the Programme Code framed under Section 5 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 contained in Rule 6 of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, which governs the television channels owned and operated by these Defendants. These Defendants are conducting and publishing parallel private ‘investigations’ and effectively acting as “courts” to condemn persons connected with Bollywood as guilty based on what they claim is “evidence” found by them, thereby trying to make a mockery of the criminal justice system.
The suit has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the Plaintiffs.
