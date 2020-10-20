Shahid Kapoor wraps up Jersey schedule, thanks Uttarakhand government for the support during the shooting  

It is known that Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a cricketer in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Jersey. The actor had commenced shooting in Chandigarh earlier this year when the call was made to halt the schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic in March. The actor recently resumed work and has already wrapped up the film schedule.

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to thank the Uttarakhand Government for their support during the shooting. He wrote, "It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state."

This schedule didn't require him to play much of the sport. He will be restarting his cricket training sessions and will be seen hitting the pitch in the next schedule.

All safety precautions were taken by the unit to rule out all possibilities of a health risk. The sets were sanitized at regular intervals and the production adhered to the norms of social distancing. Face shields, masks, and gloves were made compulsory on the set.

This isn't the first time that Shahid shot in the picturesque Uttarakhand. His 2019 film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is set against the backdrop of the state.

The cast and crew of the film had been shooting in Chandigarh earlier this year when the announcement to stall all shoots, pre-production, and post-production work came about. Jersey was one of the first films to stop its shoot.

Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is a remake of the Telugu film with the same starring Nani.

The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film was scheduled for August 28, 2020 release. Due to the pandemic, most of the productions have been pushed to 2021.

