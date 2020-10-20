Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla recalls how he used to steal money from his father’s wallet to impress girls during his college days

Sidharth Shukla, after winning hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, is now a mentor and a toofani senior on Bigg Boss 14 where he is seen guiding the freshers as well as entertaining his fans with his cute antics. Sidharth Shukla has recently been getting nostalgic about his late father on the show and has recalled a few good memories while speaking about him. He recalled one such incident where he would steal money from his father’s wallet to ‘patao’ (impress) girls during his college days because he did not have money to spend.
