Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla recalls how he used to steal money from his father’s wallet to impress girls during his college days

Sidharth Shukla, after winning hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, is now a mentor and a toofani senior on Bigg Boss 14 where he is seen guiding the freshers as well as entertaining his fans with his cute antics. Sidharth Shukla has recently been getting nostalgic about his late father on the show and has recalled a few good memories while speaking about him. He recalled one such incident where he would steal money from his father’s wallet to ‘patao’ (impress) girls during his college days because he did not have money to spend.

In the special clip on Voot, he is seen saying that his father would keep all his notes organized in his wallet, from Rs. 500 to Rs. 100 to Rs. 50 and a few other Rs. 100 notes on the side. Sidharth thought that there were a lot of notes of Rs. 100 so if some of them went missing, his father wouldn’t notice. He took money from that side twice of thrice before his father noticed and his mother suggested that he write the amount on a piece of paper to keep a track of it.

