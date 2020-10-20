Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan passes away, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha pay respects through social media

2020 has been quite difficult for all of us and we have lost some of the best artists from the industry. The actors are still coping with some of the losses we have seen this past year as another tragic news makes its way. Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan who portrayed the role of Indu Dadi on the Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer show has passed away.
View this post on Instagram
Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera ????
A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:07am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:21am PDT
May her soul rest in peace.
Also Read: “Be it for reel life or real, dressing up as a bride is always wonderful,” says Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply