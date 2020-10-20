Dharmendra shares photos from Sunny Deol’s 64th birthday celebrations with Bobby & Karan Deol

Actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday on October 20 with his family. While the birthday was a low-key affair, his family was in attendance to celebrate the day. Veteran actor Dharmendra shared pictures from their get-together and it seemed like they had a blast.

Karan and Ranvir Deol, Sunny's sons, and Bobby Deol were also present. The veteran actor shared pictures and wrote, “With his great blessing…… your soulful good wishes… Sunny’s BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS Deol style.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol last directed his son Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

