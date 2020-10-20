“I’ve now consulted numerologists and changed the spelling of my name three times” – says Alaya F

Newbie in the film industry, Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, made an instant connect with the audiences after making her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She was already a popular name on social media but since her debut, her popularity has grown immensely.

Recently, Alaya F wrote a piece for HT brunch where she talked about growing up in the filmy family, studying abroad, learning the acting nuances in the film school.

ON CAREER CHOICE:

At one point I even convinced myself I wanted to become a lawyer because I thought arguing with my mother and successfully extending my curfew by 30 minutes meant I would effectively be able to handle high-profile criminal cases

ON BEING SUPERSTITIOUS:

I’ve now consulted numerologists and changed the spelling of my name three times, I’ve read every astrological report there is, I pray for success every single time the clock strikes 11:11, I won’t sign contracts on certain days

I have a habit of saying ‘touch wood’ non-stop, no matter where I am

ON GETTING RID OF HER AMERICAN ACCENT:

I had a strong American accent, I had forgotten all my Hindi and I could only act in English thanks to the years I spent studying abroad.

ON LINES BEING BLURRED IN THE INDUSTRY:

Earlier, there was a very clear format for what a hero, heroine and villain were supposed to be like. Both on and off screen. Today, all the lines are blurred

ON FAME:

Fame is so easy to achieve today – one video to catapult you to the top. But you are also replaceable as holding onto that fame is hard.

You can’t control fame or luck.

ON BEING A SHOPAHOLIC:

But I enjoy it and even do most of my shopping via Instagram!

After promising debut, Alaya F has already signed her next with Pooja Entertainment.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results