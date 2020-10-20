Dinesh Vijan’s next starring RajKummar Rao and Kriti Sanon to start shooting in Chandigarh on October 30

Dinesh Vijan and his team are all geared up for their next untitled movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The movie is all set to go on floors on October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh.
Along with Rajkummar and Kriti the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.
With the talented star cast and under the direction of Abhishek Jain, the makers will announce the title of the film soon.
ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of products?
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply