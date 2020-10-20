Kapil Sharma responds to Mukesh Khanna’s comments of calling The Kapil Sharma Show’s content vulgar

Recently, the entire cast of Mahabharat was invited to be the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. While the entire cast agreed, Mukesh Khanna was nowhere to be seen and was asked by his fans the reason behind his absence. However, Mukesh Khanna had expressed distaste over the content of the show and said that there were too many vulgar jokes. He had also pointed out how a particular joke cracked with Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Ram in Ramayan, did not sit well with him.

After his comments, Kapil Sharma has finally responded to his comments. He said that he is trying hard along with his team to bring a smile on people’s face during these trying times. He further said that when the whole world is going through a difficult time, it’s important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on individual-to-individual whether they choose to find happiness or shortcomings from situations. Kapil further said he chooses to look at the brighter side and said that he would rather focus on his work and will continue to do so in the future.

Mukesh Khanna, in his Instagram post had called The Kapil Sharma Show the worst and wrote, “This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma reveals that Krushna Abhishek was hesitant to play the role of a woman

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results