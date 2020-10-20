Here’s how Nushrratt Bharuccha aced the Haryanvi accent for Chhalaang

Actors always go the extra mile to justify the needs of their on-screen characters and deliver their best. Talent powerhouse, Nushrratt Bharuccha who is all geared up for her upcoming movie Chhalaang will be seen as a teacher from Haryana. Despite being from Mumbai, the actress worked really hard to ace the Haryanvi accent and turned out to be a total winner.

Talking about her preparations, Nushrratt reveals, "Everybody else in the film already knew Haryanvi – either they were from there or they had lived there, so everybody had caught hold of that accent. I was the only person who was a full born and brought up Mumbai. I had no clue how to even begin to approach the Haryanvi accent let alone acing it, so I wouldn’t know how to work on myself and I just didn't want myself to be out of line because of that. I wanted to give it my best."

On asking how Rajkummar Rao helped her with it, Nushrratt further reveals, "Raj not only helped me with my Haryanvi accent during the shots, he was the person who took my first workshop in the Haryanvi accent coaching. Before a coach came on board, I went and did readings with Raj where he has not just taught me the accent, but even helped me get the mannerisms right. So it was him who coached me first and then I had a diction teacher who was on set and he did everything for me.”

Chhalaang would be the first time, the audience will see Nusshrrat in a totally different avatar. With a glimpse of her look in the trailer, Nushrratt rightfully compliments to her character ‘Neelu’. The viewers are totally in awe of her look and are eagerly waiting to see how her character pans out in the film. Apart from Chhalaang, Nushrratt will next be seen in Hurdang, opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

