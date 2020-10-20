25 Years of DDLJ: Anaita Shroff aka Sheena says she did the film for a paid holiday to Europe; recalls seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time 

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania made her entry into the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Today, as the film completes 25 years, Anaita who played the role of Simran's (Kajol) best friend Sheena recalls how she became a part of the film. In a lengthy note on Instagram, Anaita revealed that she was approached by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar for helping them cast college students to play Simran and Raj’s friends.

Anaita said that she took up the role of Sheena for a paid holiday to Europe as she was broke at that time. "I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simrin’s friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry- a world I knew nothing about at the time. In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena. I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student," she wrote.

"I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland , fresh off the bus ( ok plane) and seeing Shahrukh in his black suit on a little bridge …and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I’m sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way – that’s why he’s Shahrukh. Kajol was just Kajol – real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever). You have to remember that these were times when they were no entourages, no managers and mobiles, no social media…film making was much simpler, but extremely passionate. Once we were there, we were cut off from the rest of the world for over a month. We would all live together, eat together, sing together, dance together… we become a real family, under the warm gaze of a legend like Yash uncle (Yash Chopra),” she wrote recalling her time shooting for the film.

“Adi knew DDLJ from his core, and strove for nothing less than perfection. We all hung out and helped each other in ways only close knit friends and families do. Never having any acting ambitions( thankfully), I’m so glad that I was part of this brilliant film and that I can still call everyone that I worked with a friend.I’m so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy. #DDLJ25 #25yearsofDDLJ @yrf #adityachopra,” she concluded.

