Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar says she cannot become Neha Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently saw a few major changes on the show. Neha Mehta, who portrayed the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta on the show for the past 12 years, quit the show to be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. The actress said that she tried to come back on the show but the makers had already finalized Sunayana and were not ready to go back on their word. Neha had also pointed out that things weren’t as great off-screen among the cast.

In her recent interview, Sunayana Fozdar opened up about the comparisons and comments that she has been facing. She said that she cannot be Neha Mehta and that she will continue to entertain as herself. She further said that her fans love her so much and that is the reason why she never ignores anyone. Sunayana spoke about how people make comments all the time including those on her voice, but she has clarified that she is here to make her own place rather than replacing anyone. Sunayana wants the audience to give her a chance and love.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also completed 3000 episodes and the team celebrated it with a lot of fun.

