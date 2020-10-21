“Munna Bhaiya will always be incomplete without Compounder”, says Abhishek Banerjee on Mirzapur

Movies have always been reflection of our lives and without friendship our lives are definitely incomplete. And, over the years Bollywood has shown us noteworthy examples of the true bond of friendship. One such onscreen duo who has redefined friendship goals for all of us is the iconic pair of Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu Sharma) and Compounder (played by Abhishek Banerjee) from the acclaimed web series – Mirzapur.

Abhishek Banerjee has played the character of Subodh, a compounder and a loyal friend to the son of mafia boss and heir to his empire – Munna Bhaiya in the series Mirzapur. While the series had earned immense appreciation for its intriguing storyline and outstanding performances by the entire star cast, one of the primary reasons for the series to receive so much love was the unique depiction of friendship between two criminals.

As the launch of the series second season approaches, Abhishek Banerjee shares, “Mirzapur will always be special to me. The show helped me to explore my potential as an actor with a unique character at hand. The amount of love and appreciation I received for my role was overwhelming. Although my character had a brutal ending in the first season, I feel Munna Bhaiya will always be incomplete without his trusted aide – Compounder. I hope the audience misses me while binge-watching the new season.” He signs off with a smile.

While Abhishek recently delivered an outstanding performance as Hathoda Tyagi with Paatal Lok and the comedy series Pari-war, the actor will be seen in upcoming movies like – Rashmi Rocket, Helmet and Aankh Micholi.

